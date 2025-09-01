Father and son dead after shooting in Pleasant Hills home

PLEASANT HILLS, Pa. — A father and son are dead after an early morning shooting in Pleasant Hills.

The Allegheny County Police Department says 911 officials were notified of a shooting in the 400 block of Nantucket Drive at 7:21 a.m.

When first responders got on scene, no one responded at the home, so SWAT was called in to assist.

When they entered the home at 9:21 a.m., two men, a father and adult son, were found dead inside from single gunshot wounds.

ACPD is now investigating. Detectives say everyone involved in the incident has been identified and there’s no danger to the public.

We have a crew on the way to Pleasant Hills to learn more. Check back for updates.

