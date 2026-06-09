Fayette County convenience store lowers gas prices after severe storms

REPUBLIC, Pa. — The staff at a Fayette County convenience store and gas station is doing what it can to help in the wake of severe storms.

Buzzy’s Mini Mart is along Republic Road in Republic.

For the last two days, they’ve dropped their gas prices to help people hit by the weekend’s storms.

Gas that usually costs $4.25 a gallon went for $4.09 yesterday and today.

The owner’s father tells Channel 11 that they wanted to help out.

“The boys, they like the community. There are good people here who live in Republic, and we just like to support them in any way we can and help them in any way we can,” TJ Lucostic said.

He said business has significantly picked up since prices dropped.

He couldn’t say if the lower price would last beyond Monday.

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