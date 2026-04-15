Fayette County family grapples with clean-up after tree holding sentimental value crashes into home

DAWSON, Pa. — Strong winds blew down a massive tree into a Fayette County home on Tuesday.

No one was home when the tree crashed through the roof, but now the family faces a major clean-up effort.

But it’s not just the work ahead that has the 82-year-old homeowner upset; it’s actually the loss of the tree itself.

Tonight on Channel 11 at 5:30 p.m., Addison Albert details the sentimental value the tree held for the homeowner and her family.

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