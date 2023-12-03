Fayette County home suffers significant damage in overnight fire

REDSTONE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A family escaped a house fire in Fayette County overnight.

The fire happened along Grindstone Road in Redstone Township.

Video from a Channel 11 crew shows that an entire end of the home was destroyed in the blaze.

Fayette County 911 officials tell us no one was hurt.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group