Fayette County home suffers significant damage in overnight fire

By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com

Fayette County house fire A fire caused extensive damage at this home along Grindstone Road in Fayette County.

REDSTONE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A family escaped a house fire in Fayette County overnight.

The fire happened along Grindstone Road in Redstone Township.

Video from a Channel 11 crew shows that an entire end of the home was destroyed in the blaze.

Fayette County 911 officials tell us no one was hurt.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

