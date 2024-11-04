Fayette County man accused of biting 90-year-old mother’s face during assault

FAYETTE COUNTY, Pa. — A Fayette County man is facing several charges, including attempted homicide, for an attack on his mother where he’s accused of biting her face.

Ryan McGinnis, 52, was arrested and on Nov. 2.

A criminal complaint alleges Pennsylvania State Police troopers responded to a home on West Penn Boulevard in North Union Township on Nov. 2 after a 90-year-old woman called 911.

When they arrived, McGinnis opened the door while covered in blood, the complaint states. Troopers immediately detained him, then entered the home, finding a woman on the floor with a large head wound and also covered in blood. She told the troopers she had been on the floor for hours and had severe pain throughout her body.

Medics took the woman to a hospital but determined McGinnis had no injuries that needed treatment.

According to the complaint, the woman — McGinnis’ mom — told police that he was drinking and became upset, then pushed her down and began biting her forehead and beating her. She was able to call 911 when McGinnis left the room at some point during the assault.

The complaint notes that McGinnis had fresh and dried blood around his mouth when troopers arrived at the home.

McGinnis also allegedly told his mother during the attack that he wanted her to die and that he wanted to die himself.

In addition to attempted homicide, McGinnis was charged with felony aggravated assault and misdemeanor simple assault. He’s being held at the Fayette County Jail without bail.

