Fayette County man accused of locking woman in house for multiple days

REDSTONE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man is accused of locking a woman in a house for multiple days in Fayette County.

In a press release shared on Wednesday, Pennsylvania State Police said the incident happened on Simpson Road in Redstone Township.

Kevin Fields, 33, is accused of keeping a woman there for four days in December.

Troopers said he also strangled and punched her during that time while threatening to kill her.

Fields was arrested at that house on Dec. 16 at 9:40 a.m.

He was denied bail.

