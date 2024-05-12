Fayette County paramedic attacked

FAYETTE COUNTY, Pa. — A Fayette County EMS worker was attacked while rending aid at a Dollar General on May 4.

According to the Pennsylvania State Police, PSP Uniontown responded to National Pike for a report of an unresponsive male at the location.

When troopers arrived on scene all parties involved were spoken to on scene. The investigation determined that a man passed out in the break room of the Dollar General while under the influence of a controlled substance.

That man then physically assaulted a paramedic from Fayette County who was called to render aid.

Eric Parker, 24, was taken into custody and charged. Both Parker and the paramedic went to the hospital for treatment.

