Fayette County siblings continue tradition of providing community with Easter meals

By WPXI.com News Staff
Fayette County siblings continued a tradition of giving back to their community that they started four years ago.
UNIONTOWN, Pa. — Fayette County siblings continued a tradition of giving back to their community that they started four years ago.

Enzo and Eleanor Carei, also called the “Little Eez," work annually to provide warm meals to underprivileged families and those who cannot cook for themselves in Uniontown and the surrounding area.

Friends and family help the teens prepare and deliver over 250 meals.

The Careis said they want to continue the tradition for years to come.

