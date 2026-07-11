Fayette County tire outlet damaged after early morning fire

FAYETTE COUNTY, Pa. — Ansel’s Tire Outlet in Fayette County is damaged after a fire broke out early Saturday morning.
According to Fayette County 911, crews were called to the 1700 block of McClelland Road for a reported structure fire.
No one was injured in the fire.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
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