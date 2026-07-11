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Fayette County tire outlet damaged after early morning fire

By WPXI.com News Staff
Fayette County tire outlet damaged after early morning fire Fayette County tire outlet damaged after early morning fire
By WPXI.com News Staff

FAYETTE COUNTY, Pa. — Ansel’s Tire Outlet in Fayette County is damaged after a fire broke out early Saturday morning.

According to Fayette County 911, crews were called to the 1700 block of McClelland Road for a reported structure fire.

No one was injured in the fire.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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