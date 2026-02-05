Fayette County union workers hold informational picket, call for better wages, health care

UNIONTOWN, Pa. — Members of the Service Employees International Union in Fayette County held an informational picket in front of the courthouse on Wednesday.

The workers gathered from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. to remind the public that they are the people who keep the county running.

“We are the faces you see when you do business in Fayette County. … We deserve a good wage, and we deserve affordable health care. So, pay us, respect us and provide for us,” SEIU Internal Organizing Business Agent Michelle Jenkins said.

The union said it is still fighting for good wages and affordable health care even after the county eliminated about 20 positions earlier this year. Those positions were spread throughout the community, including bus drivers and people who oversee parts and bridges.

“With the increase in health care costs, it’s making it difficult for these folks to afford the basic necessities,” Jenkins said.

The union said county officials have given themselves a 3% raise, a 2% raise to non-union workers and a 1% raise to people who are in the union.

Channel 11 has reached out to the Fayette County commisioners for a resonse and is waiting to hear back.

