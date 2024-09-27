FBI investigating after man claims 3 people assaulted him in Oakland after seeing his Star of David

PITTSBURGH — The FBI is investigating an alleged instance of ethnic intimidation and assault of a man in Oakland.

Pittsburgh Police were called to the area of Semple and Ward streets at 2 a.m. on Friday.

A man with a bruised lip said he had been attacked by a group of about eight men.

He claimed the situation began when the men saw his Star of David necklace and began insulting him about Israel.

The situation escalated as the man began arguing back with the group.

Eventually, three of the men from the group began punching and kicking him.

A bystander was able to break up the situation.

The victim reported the incident to Pitt Police, who handed the case to Pittsburgh Police.

The FBI was called to help in to help identify the suspects.

Pitt Police have released descriptions of the suspects as:

Suspect #1 – Male, aged 20-24, about 6 feet tall and 170 pounds, brown complexion, dark hair and a beard, wearing a white t-shirt and a gold chain.

Suspect #2 – Male, aged 20-24, about 5 feet 8 inches tall and 170 pounds, brown complexion, dark hair and a beard, wearing an orange shirt.

Suspect #3 – Male, aged 20-24, over 6 feet tall and about 200 pounds, brown complexion, dark hair and a beard, wearing a dark-colored zippered hooded sweatshirt.

Anyone with information is asked to call Pittsburgh Police Zone 4 at (412) 422-6520 or FBI Pittsburgh at (412) 432-4000.

