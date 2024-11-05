Federally funded grant program that helps people pay energy bills now accepting applications

PITTSBURGH — With winter soon approaching, Peoples Gas wants customers to know of an assistance program that can reduce their energy bills.

The Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) opened for the 2024-25 heating season on Monday. LIHEAP is a federally funded assistance program that provides grants to eligible low-income households to help pay for heating costs. The grants start at $200 and can be more, based on income and how many people are living in the home.

To qualify for the grant, customers who are renters or homeowners must have a total gross household income at or below 150% of the federal poverty level. Customers aren’t required to be on public assistance or have an unpaid heating bill.

Click here to apply or learn more about the program.

Grant applicants can also opt in to share their information with Peoples, which could make future enrollment in utility Customer Assistance Programs easier.

Click here to learn more Peoples Gas assistance programs.

