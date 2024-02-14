Federated Hermes co-founder’s family selling its Florida compound for whopping $295M

FLORIDA — You, too, can live like a Donahue.

Children of the late John Donahue, Federated Hermes co-founder, are selling the Naples, Florida, compound the family patriarch bought in the 1980s for $1 million and the price appreciation is worthy of the international investment management giant.

Gordon Pointe, the 9.04 acre gated compound in the upscale neighborhood of Port Royal is being offered at $295 million, currently the most expensive residential offering in the Sunshine State. As per The Wall Street Journal it’s the priciest for sale in the U.S.

Read more and see additional photos on the Pittsburgh Business Times

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group