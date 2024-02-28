Local

Feds float potential new Amtrak route that would connect Pittsburgh to Dallas

By Chris Wetterick, Pittsburgh Business Times

Amtrak logo ( Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

PITTSBURGH — The Federal Railroad Administration is considering two new long-distance Amtrak routes, one of which would include Pittsburgh. Those routes will connect Dallas to New York and Detroit to New Orleans.

If approved for funding, those new routes would come after a daily expansion of the Cardinal service, which runs from New York to Chicago.

The Dallas-New York route also would include stops in Oklahoma City, Tulsa, St. Louis, Indianapolis, Columbus, Cincinnati and Pittsburgh.

