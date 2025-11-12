Feeling festive? Here’s where you can find holiday light shows around the Pittsburgh region

PITTSBURGH — It’s that time of year again! As the holidays near, family-friendly and festive light shows and events start popping up across the Pittsburgh Region.

From beloved annual traditions to smaller light installations, Channel 11 gathered a list of stunning light shows that the whole family can enjoy throughout the holiday season.

LIGHT UP NIGHT

Viewed as the official kick-off to the holiday season in Pittsburgh, Light Up Night returns on Nov. 22with long-standing traditions, new holiday experiences and a fireworks finale.

The event is best known for the iconic tree lighting at PPG Place, but the event spans from Downtown to the North Shore. There’s something for everyone to enjoy, from live music and shopping to ice skating visits with Santa.

Click here for the full schedule of events and activities.

Kennywood’s award-winning holiday light display opens on Nov. 14 with several new attractions, like Gingerbread Junction, an immersive Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer experience, Holiday Reflections Light Show, Santa meet and greets and more.

The event runs through Jan. 4 and features Pennsylvania’s tallest Christmas tree and over three million lights.

There will also be more iconic rides open than ever before, including the Racer, Turtle, Potato Smash Bumper Cars and Musik Express.

And don’t forget about classic park foods! In addition to classic items, Kennywood will have new holiday menus featuring hot toddies, peppermint milkshakes, warm pretzels and more.

This annual show that combines pretty lights and festive flora is back “bigger, brighter and more breathtaking than ever.”

The theme this year is “Wild Winter,” which invites guests into a playful wonderland of whimsical topiary wildlife and enchanting scenes throughout the gardens.

And even if you’ve been in years past, this show has new displays, decor, floral masterpieces and intricate light displays inside and out

The show runs from Nov. 14 to Jan. 4.

This free family-friendly holiday light display at Moon Park is made possible through a variety of community sponsors.

The dazzling show runs nightly from Dec.6 to Jan. 7 from 5-10 p.m.

No tickets or reservations are needed.

North Park takes holiday light shows to the next level with a one-of-a-kind drive-in laser show.

The 40-minute show is synced with holiday music and enjoyed from the comfort of your own car.

The show runs several times a night from Dec. 17-23 in the North Park pool parking lot.

Tickets are $30 a vehicle and issued via QR code. Organizers ask people to arrive 30-45 minutes before the show’s start time with a printed or digital version of the code.

Space is limited and tickets will sell out once they go on sale on Dec. 1. Click here to get your tickets.

CARNEGIE SCIENCE CENTER LASER HOLIDAY MAGIC

The Carnegie Science Center also hosts a festive laser show that’s perfect for the whole family.

This show features traditional and contemporary holiday music along with stunning animations and abstracts that dance above your heads.

The show runs every day from Nov. 28 to Dec 31. Most often the show is at 2 p.m., but on select dates, there are two shows a day, one at 1 p.m. and another at 3 p.m.

Click here for more information or to purchase tickets.

This immersive holiday light display takes visitors on an over-mile-long journey through the Pittsburgh Botanic Garden grounds.

Organizers say it’s the most “epic” event yet, with a 50-foot tree, tunnel of stars, nightly snow, neon forest creatures and more.

The event starts on Nov. 28 and runs through Jan. 3. Tickets must be purchased in advance.

The Pittsburgh Zoo & Aquarium has its own unique approach to holiday light displays by adorning the grounds with glowing lanterns.

From Nov. 22 through Jan. 11, silk and steel lanterns paired with over a million twinkling lights look to spark imagination through amazing animals, holiday characters and symbols, traditional Asian icons and more.

On top of the winter wonderland of lights, the zoo with have wintry activities, treats and drinks, performances, Santa meet and greets, and more.

Zoo animals will not be visible during the evening hours and most buildings will be closed.

The zoo has lowered prices for this family-favorite event and introduced a flex ticket option.

This unique attraction in Beaver County even lets your pup in on the festive fun on select nights.

Enchanted Lights is a walk-through light show on a 70-acre property in Freedom that features thousands of twinkling lights, festive decorations and treats. It runs from Nov. 28 to Dec. 30.

Proceeds from ticket sales benefit Crisis Center North and Cross Your Paws Dog Rescue.

Volunteers at this iconic Christmas Village in Greensburg have been helping families create holiday memories since the 1950s ′s.

Overly’s is all about old-fashioned Christmas, with grounds reminiscent of the miniature village displays that you may have found on grandma’s mantle. The nonprofit’s Christmas Village features holiday treats, Christmas carols, wagon rides, light displays, kids’ activities, model train displays, opportunities to meet Santa and more.

There is also the option to only drive-thru Overly’s light display.

You can visit Overly’s on select evenings from Nov. 20 to Dec. 30.

OGLEBAY FESTIVAL OF LIGHTS

Oglebay in Wheeling, West Virginia, has holiday events fit for the whole family. Their marquee event is the Festival of Lights Drive-Thru Experience.

The dazzling six-mile display with 100 lighted attractions is lit each night from dusk to midnight between Nov. 6 and Jan. 4.

The resort also has a Winter Carnival full of family-friendly activities, concessions and a holiday-themed drone show.

The resort’s zoo also has a holiday experience featuring a light show and a laser show.

It’s an interactive holiday experience like none other in the region. Play a round of mini golf under twinkling lights.

Perfect for families or large groups. Whether walking along or playing golf, everyone must purchase a ticket.

Runs nightly from 5-9 p.m. from Nov. 21 to Jan. 3, weather permitting. Closed Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

