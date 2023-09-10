Killer who escaped Pennsylvania prison seen in new area with changed appearance, police say

CHESTER COUNTY, Pa. — An escaped Pennsylvania prisoner was seen in a new area and has changed his appearance, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

Danelo Cavalcante, 34, escaped from the Chester County Prison while awaiting transfer to state prison on Aug. 31 after being sentenced to life for fatally stabbing his ex-girlfriend in 2021. The Associated Press reports he wanted to stop her from telling police he’s also wanted in a killing in Brazil, his home country.

PSP says in a press release Sunday that Cavalcante was seen overnight in Northern Chester County, near Phoenixville. Previously he was spotted several times around Longwood Gardens botanical garden in East Marlborough Township.

Cavalcante is now clean-shaven and was last seen wearing a yellow or green hooded sweatshirt, black baseball-style hat, green prison pants and white shoes.

Updated photos of Cavalcante, reference the below post ⬇️ Dial 911 if seen or call the tip line at 717-562-2987 pic.twitter.com/HqVNGYV7Bf — PA State Police (@PAStatePolice) September 10, 2023

Police say he’s also operating a 2020 White Ford Transit van with Pennsylvania registration ZST-8818. There is a refrigeration unit on top of the van.

Anyone with information or who sees Cavalcante should call 911 or the tip line at 717-562-2987.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group