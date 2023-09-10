Coroner called to motorcycle crash on Route 22 in Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Pa. — The coroner has been called to a crash on Route 22 in Washington County.

According to PennDOT, the crash happened in the eastbound lanes between the Bavington exit and the McDonald Midway exit.

Emergency crews said the call came in at around 3:45 p.m.

Investigators say the crash involved a motorcycle.

All eastbound lanes in that area are closed at this time.

Channel 11 has reached out to Pennsylvania State Police and the Washington County coroner for more information and is waiting to hear back.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group