Fet-Fisk named finalist for James Beard award

By Mike Larson – Managing Editor, Pittsburgh Business Times
Nik Forsberg Nik Forsberg, chef and owner of Fet-Fisk restaurant in Bloomfield. (Jim Harris/PBT)
PITTSBURGH — The culinary news is out, and Pittsburgh is represented.

On Wednesday, the James Beard Foundation released its finalists for the prestigious James Beard Awards, which honor chefs, restaurants and others important to the culinary world.

One Pittsburgh-based restaurant made the cut this year.

Fet-Fisk, the Scandinavian-inspired restaurant in Bloomfield, is up for Best New Restaurant.

The restaurant, owned by Chef Nik Forsberg, has become one of the toughest reservations to snag in Pittsburgh.

