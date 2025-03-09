Fight breaks out during high school basketball game between Uniontown, Meadville teams

With just minutes left to play, a fight spilled out onto the court during a high school basketball game between Uniontown and Meadville.

A video of the game shows some players getting involved.

The game was suspended and then declared over with Meadville winning 63 to 55.

The PIAA is investigating the situation and wants a report on the brawl.

Channel 11 has reached out to the PIAA, the Crawford Central School District and he Uniontown School District for more information.

Uniontown School District Superintendent Chuck Machesky released the following statement:

“Pending the results of the PIAA investigation, based on the information both schools send, as bad as the situation was, it should be put to rest once the PIAA makes its decision based on evidence.”

