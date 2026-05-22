Steady rain continuing overnight for damp & chilly start to Memorial Day weekend

PITTSBURGH — Steady rain is on our doorstep and will continue this evening and overnight as a warm front lifts toward the region. The rain could be heavy at times, especially after midnight and before daybreak on Saturday, making for a damp and chilly start to the weekend.

Rain will break up into occasional showers by mid-day Saturday and into the afternoon. The day won’t be a total washout, but we’ll still be dodging showers even going into Saturday evening.

Sunday and Monday will feature drier hours, with the highest chance for steadier showers or a passing storm being Sunday night and mainly early in the day Monday. Less widespread rain and a shift in wind direction will allow temperatures to reach more seasonable levels as we approach Memorial Day itself.

Weak high pressure will attempt to dry us out next week, as high temperatures climb above average into the low 80s by Tuesday.

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