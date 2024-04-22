Fight in Butler County that seriously injured teen under investigation by state police

Criminal charges are pending after a fight between two teens in Butler County ended with one being seriously injured.

State police were called to Dakota Drive in Allegheny Township for a report of an assault at around 10:45 p.m. on April 14.

A 17-year-old from West Mifflin and a 16-year-old from Butler were fighting when the 17-year-old picked up the other teen and slammed him on the ground, head first, according to a state police report.

The 16-year-old, who was unconscious for about two minutes, was flown to UPMC Children’s Hospital. He had a severe concussion and minor brain bleed, state police say.

Charges are pending, according to the report.

