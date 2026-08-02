Fire badly damages home in Murrysville

MURRYSVILLE, Pa. — Fire badly damaged a home Saturday in Murrysville.

A Westmoreland County 911 supervisor says emergency crews were called to the 4800 block of Greenhead Court at 6:24 p.m.

The Holiday Park Volunteer Fire Department shared a photo on social media showing charring and damage to the home’s roof.

The department says three alarms were struck, drawing backup from Westmoreland and Allegheny counties.

No injuries were reported.

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