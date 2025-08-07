Fire breaks out at auto repair shop in Washington County

CECIL TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Firefighters are battling a fire at an auto repair shop in Washington County.

Emergency dispatchers said the call for the fire at Horne’s Auto Service on Route 980 in Cecil Township came in around 5:40 a.m.

Our crews were kept back from the scene, but could see heavy smoke coming from the area around 6:30 a.m.

Viewer video sent to Channel 11 shows flames engulfing the building shortly after the fire broke out.

Horne's Auto Repair Fire (Viewer Submitted)

Cecil Township Supervisor Cindy Fisher posted on Facebook, advising drivers to use a different route. She added, “Thank you to all our first responders who are working so hard this morning.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group