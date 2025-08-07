Fire breaks out at auto repair shop in Washington County

CECIL TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Firefighters are battling a fire at an auto repair shop in Washington County.
Emergency dispatchers said the call for the fire at Horne’s Auto Service on Route 980 in Cecil Township came in around 5:40 a.m.
Our crews were kept back from the scene, but could see heavy smoke coming from the area around 6:30 a.m.
Viewer video sent to Channel 11 shows flames engulfing the building shortly after the fire broke out.
Cecil Township Supervisor Cindy Fisher posted on Facebook, advising drivers to use a different route. She added, “Thank you to all our first responders who are working so hard this morning.”
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
