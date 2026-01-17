Fire breaks out at former West Virginia tin mill along Ohio River, report says

WEIRTON, W.Va. — Fire broke out at a former West Virginia tin mill along the Ohio River on Saturday, a report says.

NBC affiliate WTOV reports that the fire at the Cleveland-Cliffs mill in Weirton was under control by 6 p.m., according to Weirton Fire Chief Kevin Himmelrick.

Lt. Troy Bickers said officials believe an employee was cutting something with a blowtorch, which ignited the fire.

“It spread rapidly is what we were told,” Bickers said.

Work is being done to decommission some of the building’s equipment after operations ceased in April 2024, Bickers said. It’s unclear how many people were in the building or how many got out.

Residents are urged to avoid the area.

“Right now, we’re urging people just to stay out of the area just because of the smoke and that it is potentially toxic,” Bickers said. “So, we’re asking people to not do what they’re doing right now, standing out here videotaping and breathing this stuff in. If they could stay away from the area right now so that the fire agencies can get here and not fight our own traffic.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

