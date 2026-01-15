Fire breaks out at Giant Eagle on Pittsburgh’s North Side

PITTSBURGH — Crews battled a fire inside the Giant Eagle on Pittsburgh’s North Side on Thursday morning.

Firefighters responded to the grocery store on Cedar Avenue shortly after 7 a.m.

A spokesperson for Giant Eagle stated that the fire broke out shortly after the store opened, prompting an evacuation.

No customers or employees were injured.

Giant Eagle said after the store was cleared by the fire department, it reopened to customers.

The store will be open as normal, but access to certain areas of the store that were impacted by the fire may be limited.

