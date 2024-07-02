Pittsburgh Firefighters rescue 11-year-old locked in cupboard during house fire

INGRAM, Pa. — Quick thinking by a child and the brave actions of firefighters led to the rescue of an 11-year-old boy from a burning home.

That house fire happened around 10:45 p.m. Monday on Leslie Street in Ingram.

Isayah Mosley says he cried tears of happiness when firefighters carried his little brother, Aiden, out of their burning home last night, alive. Aiden was taken to Children’s Hospital awake and alert. His big brother wants him to know how proud he is and how grateful he is for the firefighters who risked their lives.

“He’s a fighter,” Mosley said. “He saved himself and did the right thing.”

Mosley describes the chaotic moments. The whole family escaped, but Aiden hid in a cupboard on the third floor and the door closed and locked behind him.

Firefighters did their first pass.

“Our crews went up and were doing a search and said it was very hot and smoky,” Pittsburgh’s Fire Chief, Darryl Jones tells Channel 11. “They couldn’t locate the child.”

Aiden thought quickly and called his mom.

“The child called his mother on her cell phone from his cell phone and told her exactly where he was,” Chief Jones added.

The Battalion Chief told the mom to have Aiden bang on the wall and kick. When firefighters went back in, they were led right to the noises coming from the cupboard and Aiden.

“They went up there and grabbed him and brought him down,” Mosley added. “I don’t know how they got up there, got through any of that smoke, but they got him.”

Chief Jones says this was a once-in-a-lifetime rescue, something he’s only experienced once in his 40-year career.

“It’s very rare you get to do this,” Chief Jones said. “Our guys are very excited. I am so proud of them. They really work hard and train hard.”

Chief Jones also wants to make sure all families have a conversation with their kids about what to do if there’s a fire.

“The critical mistake that may have been made here was running to hide as opposed to leaving the building,” Chief Jones said. “We don’t want kids to hide.”

Aiden’s mom was also taken to the hospital. The family says they hope she can come home Tuesday.

The Allegheny County Fire Marshal will determine what started the fire.

