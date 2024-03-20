Local

Fire breaks out in Westmoreland County nursing home

By Natalie Reid Miller, WPXI-TV

Fire A fire started around 5 a.m. Wednesday in a bathroom at Walden’s View of North Huntingdon, 7990 Lincoln Highway.

A fire broke out in a Westmoreland County nursing home Wednesday morning.

Officials tell Channel 11 the fire started around 5 a.m. in a bathroom at Walden’s View of North Huntingdon, 7990 Lincoln Highway.

There was smoke in the wing where the fire broke out so residents there were taken to another section of the home.

The building was not evacuated and no injuries were reported, the official said.

