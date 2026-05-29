Fire at City Mission in Washington ignited by lithium battery

WASHINGTON, Pa. — No one was injured in a fire at City Mission in Washington on Friday morning.

In a social media post, the homeless shelter said a lithium battery started a “minor fire.”

Fire prevention systems kicked in, preventing any major damage.

City Mission thanked residents, staff, and first responders for the way they handled the situation.

“Most importantly, we are deeply thankful for God’s protection over City Mission this morning. Everyone is safe,” the post reads.

Our partners at WJPA report that the lithium batteries were mounted to a charging shelf in the single men’s residence area near the cafeteria. When the batteries ignited, a nearby chair caught fire.

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