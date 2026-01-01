Fire damages apartments, kills dogs near event venue in Allegheny County

SOUTH FAYETTE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A fire damaged apartments located near an event venue in Allegheny County on Thursday.

Allegheny County 911 dispatchers say emergency crews were called to the 200 block of Union Avenue in South Fayette Township around 6:30 a.m.

Fire officials on scene tell Channel 11 that a number of dogs were killed in the fire, but all people were able to get out safely.

The property has three apartments, officials say. The fire started on the second floor and severely damaged two units, with the unit below sustaining water damage.

Also located on the property is the event venue Cozzi Acres. The venue is separate from the apartments and was not damaged, fire officials say.

Cozzi Acres posted this statement on social media:

“We wanted to update the community as there was a fire last night in a separate building on the Cozzi Acres property. Everyone is safe & our hearts are with those affected.

We want to reassure our couples that the barn and farmhouse were not impacted, and all weddings and events will continue as scheduled.

Thank you for your understanding and kindness during this time."

