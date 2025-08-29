BRIDGEVILLE, Pa. — Fire damaged an auto body shop in Bridgeville on Thursday night.

Allegheny County dispatchers said firefighters were called to My #1 Mechanic on the 600 block of Baldwin Street at 8:15 p.m.

“The building was up in flames from the inside,” said Dana Achille, who called 911 after seeing the fire. “I’ve never seen anything like this.”

Video shared with Channel 11 showed smoke billowing out of the building.

Fire damages auto body shop in Bridgeville

An antique car also appeared to have been damaged by the flames.



No injuries were reported.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

