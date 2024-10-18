Fire damages auto repair shop in Greensburg

GREENSBURG, Pa. — An auto repair shop was damaged by a fire in Greensburg.

Westmoreland County dispatchers say the fire was called in at 4:03 p.m. on Friday at the 200 block of East Otterman Street.

Channel 11 saw firefighters working on the building’s roof.

Damage was also visible on the front wall of the garage.

Fire officials say a worker was using a torch to fix something on a truck that was on a lift which caused the fire to break out.

Medics treated one person at the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

