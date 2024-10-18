Man facing homicide charges in deadly North Versailles crash surrenders, officials say

NORTH VERSAILLES, Pa. — A man facing homicide charges in connection with a deadly crash in North Versailles has surrendered.

Aaron Butler turned himself in at Pittsburgh Municipal Court Friday morning, the Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office said.

Butler is charged for the crash that killed Tammy Chonko, 66, on April 7. It happened at the intersection of 5th Avenue and Crooked Run Road.

Witnesses told police Butler was speeding and erratic, pushing nearly 100 miles per hour before the crash.

Butler was taken to the hospital after the crash in stable condition. A toxicology report showed he had THC in his system at the time of the crash, police said.

Butler is charged with homicide by vehicle, involuntary manslaughter and DUI.

