Cashier at local Arby’s took woman’s debit card in drive-thru, nearly stole $1,000, police say

CASTLE SHANNON, Pa. — A Mount Lebanon woman who wants to remain anonymous spoke to Channel 11 about the cashier who police say stole her debit card as she was picking up food at the Arby’s drive-thru on Route 88 in Castle Shannon, and nearly stole $1,000.

“To me, it’s somebody who knows what they’re doing, and it’s not the first time they did it,” she said.

She spoke with Channel 11 to warn others about paying extra attention at the drive-thru.

“You get your bag, and you’re trying to get your cup in the cup holder, then get the bag over on your seat. I wasn’t really paying attention. She didn’t give me my card back,” the woman said.

Police say the cashier’s name is Justiss Bolton and there’s now a warrant for her arrest.

The woman didn’t realize it until her husband asked her about strange charges that showed up in their bank account.

“It showed my sandwich, but then there was a $300 charge to T-Mobile for some sort of device. He said to me, ‘Did you buy a new device?’” the woman said.

That wasn’t the only fraudulent charge. Police say Bolton also used the card at Holy Smoke and Vapes, Walmart, and McDonald’s in Bethel Park.

“Clearly this person’s shift just ended very shortly after I was there, and made a beeline to make all these charges,” she said.

Investigators say they were able to use surveillance video of Bolton making the transactions using the stolen card.

And luckily, the bank flagged the purchases, so the victim didn’t lose any money.

“What you did was wrong. And I think you’ve probably done it before, and I hope you don’t do it again. If there’s consequences for what you did, you earned them,” she said.

Channel 11 has reached out to Arby’s to find out if the cashier is still working there, and we have yet to receive a response.

