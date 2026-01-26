Fire damages bar and grill in Westmoreland County

DERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A fire broke out at a bar and grill in Westmoreland County late Sunday night.

Emergency crews were called to Lucky B’s on Lincoln Avenue in Derry Township around 11:40 p.m.

The restaurant posted to Facebook on Monday morning saying that everyone is safe and no one was hurt, but it will have to be closed for a while.

“This breaks our hearts, not only for our customers and community, but especially for our employees. These people put their hearts and souls into making our small tavern what it is. Please keep them all in your thoughts while we continue to figure out our next steps,” the post says.

The business also expressed its appreciation for the “amazing response and professionalism” of the first responders.

It’s unclear right now when they will be able to reopen.

