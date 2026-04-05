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Fire damages garage in Monroeville

By WPXI.com News Staff
Fire damages garage in Monroeville (Monroeville Volunteer Fire Department Company 1)
By WPXI.com News Staff

MONROEVILLE, Pa. — Firefighters acted quickly Saturday to put out a garage fire in Monroeville.

The Monroeville Volunteer Fire Department was called to a home on Rosecrest Drive around 12:30 p.m. for the reported garage fire.

First responders arrived to smoke coming out of the garage door and acted fast to extinguish the flames inside.

Firefighters say the fire stayed contained in the garage.

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