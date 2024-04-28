Local

Fire damages home in Fayette County community

By WPXI.com News Staff

S Water Street fire

By WPXI.com News Staff

MASONTOWN, Pa. — A Fayette County home was damaged in a fire Sunday morning.

Fayette County 911 dispatch officials tell Channel 11 that fire and EMS personnel were sent to a home on South Water Street in Masontown just before 10:30 a.m.

When Channel 11′s crew got on scene, the road was blocked as several fire departments were still working to extinguish any flames.

Our photographer saw signs of fire damage near the back of the home.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Allegheny County library card holders can get free admission to over a dozen attractions this summer
  • Jeremy Renner, crew of ‘Mayor of Kingstown’ visit Kennywood Park
  • Family, friends remember former Clairton football star 5 years after his murder
  • VIDEO: Family, friends remember former Clairton football star 5 years after his murder
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    Most Read