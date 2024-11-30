Fire damages house in Elizabeth Township

ELIZABETH TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Fire damaged a house in Elizabeth Township early Saturday.

The Elizabeth Township Fire Department said they were called to Dalewood Drive at 12:30 a.m. for reports of a chimney fire.

When they arrived, they learned flames had spread into the house’s walls.

Firefighters put the flames out in less than 30 minutes and left the scene within two hours of the original call.

Six fire companies were called to the scene in total.

There were no injuries reported.

