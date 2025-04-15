Fire damages part of building at Butler County campground

BRADY TOWNSHIP — A building at a Butler County campground was seriously damaged on Monday afternoon.

Butler County 911 officials tell Channel 11 the call for a fire at Lake Arthur Family Campground in Brady Township came in around 2 p.m.

Crews tell us the back side of a building was heavily damaged. On the front side, our crew could see broken windows and evidence of smoke damage.

No one was hurt.

