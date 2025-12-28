Fire damages Whitehall home

WHITEHALL, Pa. — A Whitehall home was damaged in an early Sunday morning fire.

Allegheny County 911 dispatchers say firefighters were sent to a home on Oakridge Drive after 7 a.m.

Our crew was on scene as firefighters were working to put out hot spots. Smoke and fire damage were visible on the roof and the porch.

Currently, there are no reported injuries.

How the fire started wasn’t immediately known.

