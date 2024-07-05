Fire damages Windgap home

PITTSBURGH — Crews were called to a house fire Friday morning in the Windgap neighborhood of Pittsburgh.

The fire broke out around 5:40 a.m. in the 1500 block of Clarkton Street. Damage could be seen in an upper window of the brick house.

A 911 dispatcher told Channel 11 that no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

