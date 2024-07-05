Local

2 men found dead in pool in Pine Township

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com

2 men found dead in pool in Pine Township (Allegheny County Police Department/Allegheny County Police Department)

PINE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Two men were found dead in a pool in Pine Township on Thursday evening.

Northern Regional Police were called to the 200 block of Whetherburn Drive for a welfare check at 6:18 p.m.

Once on scene, they found two men dead in a pool, Allegheny County police said.

Initial investigation showed no signs of foul play.

The Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the cause and manner of death.

