Tree falls, killing 18-year-old cleaning up storm damage in Westmoreland County

A tree fell on an 18-year-old in North Huntington Township on Thursday morning. Westmoreland County Coroner Tim Carson told Channel 11 he was called to the scene.

It happened near the Trafford Sportsmen’s Club, 14000 Winchester Road, at around 11:40 a.m.

Channel 11′s Antoinette DelBel is working to learn more. WATCH 11 News at 5 p.m. for the latest.

Officials tell Channel 11 the teen was helping clear trees from last week’s tornado when a tree fell out of an excavator, hitting him.

His name is being withheld until his next of kin are notified.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group