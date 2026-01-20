Fire destroys Adams Township home amid bitter cold temperatures

ADAMS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A home was destroyed in an early morning fire in Butler County on Tuesday as cold temperatures created challenges for firefighters.

The fire in the 1200 block of Mars-Evans City Road in Adams Township broke out around 3:30 a.m.

Callery Fire Chief Curt Huffman stated that police were the first to arrive on scene and were able to evacuate the family safely from the home.

The home is a total loss. The exterior of the neighboring home was also damaged.

Huffman spoke to some of the challenges in fighting the fire during the brutal cold temperatures.

“The biggest factor was, as you can see, is the freezing on the ground and slipping and falling. And the hoses freeze, and with the water that isn’t flowing, it freezes in the hose line,” he said.

He added that a couple of firefighters slipped on the ice, with one of them suffering an arm injury.

Huffman said that the fire may have started from a heater in a chicken coop on the side of the home, but the fire marshal continues to investigate the exact cause.

