Fire destroys mobile home in Fayette County

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Flames destroyed a mobile home and damaged multiple cars in Fayette County on Sunday morning.

The fire happened along Kooser Road in Springfield Township.

Our crew saw the structure entirely burned through and partially collapsed, as well as at least two charred vehicles.

911 officials tell Channel 11 the mobile home was occupied when the fire started, but everyone got out safely.

The cause of the fire wasn’t immediately clear.

