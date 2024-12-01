Fire destroys part of house in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA, Pa. — Fire destroyed part of a house in Oklahoma.

Westmoreland County dispatchers said firefighters were called to the 1400 block of Hancock Avenue at 5 p.m. on Saturday.

Firefighters said people were inside when the fire broke out but everyone got out safely.

The house was smoking for hours.

Flames turned the front wall of the house into a charred frame.

A porch was also destroyed.

Firefighters said they are still investigating the cause of the fire.

