Fire destroys trailer in Fayette County

PERRYOPOLIS, Pa. — A Fayette County home was destroyed in a fire on Sunday.

Fayette County 911 dispatchers tell Channel 11 the fire broke out after 11 a.m. at a home on Locust Street in Perryopolis.

Our crew on scene saw a trailer with significant fire damage, melted siding and exposed insulation.

As of noon, firefighters were still on scene. There are no reported injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

