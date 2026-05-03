Fire leaves Aliquippa home charred

ALIQUIPPA, Pa. — Fire charred a home in Aliquippa on Saturday.

A Beaver County 911 supervisor says crews were called to the 600 block of Hall Street at 8:40 p.m.

According to the Aliquippa Fire Department, crews arrived at the scene and saw fire coming from a home’s roof.

Firefighters had to deal with “difficult building construction” and limited access to the fire’s origin, Aliquippa fire officials said in a social media post.

The post includes a photo from inside the home, showing significant damage and charring.

Crews had to return Sunday morning to put out a small, unseen pocket of fire.

No injuries were reported.

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