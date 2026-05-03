High temperatures rise back near average to start the week

PITTSBURGH — It will be cool but pleasant this evening, though not as cold tonight, as lows drop to the mid to upper 40s.

We’ll see more sunshine for the start of the week on a breezy Monday. Highs will rise back near average, around 70 degrees. A few isolated showers or a storm are possible in spots in the evening and overnight.

There will be more clouds Tuesday with gusty winds and a chance of showers Tuesday afternoon, still warm with highs in the low 70s.

A steadier rain develops at night and will continue into Wednesday morning as cooler air returns to the forecast. Highs will only make it to the mid to upper 50s Wednesday.

The cool air will stick around for Thursday with the chance of a few on-and-off showers in the area. Highs will be in the mid 50s. We’ll have clouds and sun Friday with highs in the upper 50s.

Temperatures will remain below average next weekend.

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