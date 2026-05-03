Pittsburgh house fire leaves woman injured, cat dead

PITTSBURGH — A woman was injured in a house fire in Pittsburgh on Sunday.

According to the Pittsburgh Bureau of Fire, crews were called to Lindberg Avenue in the Lincoln Place neighborhood at 3:45 a.m.

The fire in a bedroom was put out just before 4 a.m.

A woman was able to escape, though she suffered from smoke inhalation and injuries to her fingers, officials say. She was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

A cat did not survive.

Investigators are working to determine the fire’s cause.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group