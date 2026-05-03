Person taken to hospital after crash in North Huntingdon Township

NORTH HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A person was taken to the hospital after a crash in North Huntingdon Township on Sunday.

A Westmoreland County 911 supervisor says the crash was reported at 3:20 p.m. on Clay Pike, just past the intersection with McKee Road.

Our crew on scene saw two cars with front-end damage.

The supervisor says one person was taken to the hospital from the scene.

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